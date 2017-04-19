100 garden gnomes smashed in 'midless vandalism' at miniature railway line

More than 100 garden gnomes have been smashed to pieces at a popular family park during an act of "mindless vandalism".

Warwickshire Police have released clear and detailed still CCTV pictures of four men they would like to speak to after the raid on the gnome village in Kingsbury Water Park, near Birmingham, at about 8pm on April 6.

The images appear to show the group ransacking the area next to a popular volunteer-run miniature railway line, which runs through the park.

It is the second time in just seven months that the gnome village has been targeted by vandals.

Following the first attack, in September last year, members of the public donated new gnomes following an appeal to replace those that had been damaged.

Pc Scott Ramsell, of Warwickshire Police, said: "This was mindless vandalism, there's no other way to describe it.

"The Echills Wood Railway is run by volunteers and all the gnomes were kindly donated.

"They bring pleasure to thousands of people who go on the railway every year."

Anyone who recognises the men in the photos or has any information are urged to call police on 101.

PA