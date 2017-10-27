10-year-old boy charged after police led on 100mph car chase in US

A 10-year-old boy has been charged with felony fleeing and eluding for leading police on a miles-long pursuit that reached speeds of 100mph.

Erie County prosecutor Kevin Baxter said a judge in Ohio will hold a hearing later on Friday to determine if the boy should remain in a juvenile detention centre.

Authorities said the boy took the car from his Cleveland home and led police on a high-speed interstate pursuit that continued with state troopers chasing him on the Ohio Turnpike.

The pursuit ended when a trooper nudged the boy's car into a sign on a grass embankment and prevented him from returning to the road.

Cleveland police say it is the second time in two weeks the boy had been joyriding in family cars.

