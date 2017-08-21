10 sentenced to death for bomb plot targeting Bangladesh prime minister

A Bangladesh court has sentenced to death 10 leaders and activists from a banned Islamist group for a plot in 2000 to kill prime minister Sheikh Hasina by planting bombs at one of her rallies.

Judge Mamtaz Begum sentenced the suspects on Sunday in Dhaka, the capital, and ordered them to be shot, which is unusual in Bangladesh, where most executions take place by hanging.

Prosecutors said two bombs were found a day before Ms Hasina was scheduled to address a rally at a college campus in the southern town of Kotalipara.

Those convicted belong to the Harkatul Jihad-al-Islami group.

Defence lawyers said they would appeal against the verdict.

Bangladesh has experienced a rise of Islamic militancy in recent years.

AP