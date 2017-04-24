10 people to stand trial over 2010 Love Parade deaths

Ten people indicted over a deadly crush at the Love Parade techno music festival in western Germany in 2010 must stand trial, a court has ruled.

The decision by an appeals court overturned a lower court's decision last year over the tragedy in which 21 people died in Duisburg.

The deaths happened after a crush in a packed tunnel which was the sole access point to the music event.

More than 500 people were also injured. The victims included people from Spain, Australia, Italy, Bosnia, China and the Netherlands.

Prosecutors indicted four employees of the event's organisers and six city workers on charges including involuntary manslaughter and bodily harm.

They were accused of serious planning failures and failing to monitor security properly.

Last year, the Duisburg state court concluded there was not a sufficiently strong case to bring to trial.

However, an appeals court in Dusseldorf said there is a "sufficient probability" of convictions.

It said the lower court had set "overly high demands" of the chances of conviction in making its decision.

The Dusseldorf court ordered a trial by a different panel of judges in Duisburg.

It will be up to the Duisburg court to set dates for the proceedings.