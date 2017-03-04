10 men convicted of terror charges in Jordan executed

Jordan has executed 10 men convicted of terrorism, including an attack on tourists which left a British man dead.

It was the largest round of executions since pro-Western Jordan launched its crackdown on Islamic extremists more than two years ago.

The men were hanged at dawn on Saturday at Swaqa Prison in central Jordan, government spokesman Mohammed Momani said in a statement carried by the state news agency Petra.

Five others were executed for other crimes including rape, he said.

The assailants executed for terror convictions had been involved in five different incidents, including a 2006 shooting attack on a group of tourists at a Roman theatre in the centre of the capital Amman in which a Briton died.

Other incidents include a 2003 bomb attack on Jordan's embassy in Iraq and the September 2016 shooting of a high-profile writer on the steps of a courthouse in Amman.