10 dead as boat capsizes in Sri Lanka religious festival

At least 10 people were killed and seven others were rescued after a boat capsized off Sri Lanka during a religious festival.

Police spokesman Priyantha Jayakody saids the boat was among 19 that took part in the religious festival procession on Sunday from the fishing town of Beruwala, around 37 miles (60km) south of the capital, Colombo.

The tragedy occurred when the boats were returning from the festival.

It is unclear how many people were travelling in the boat and the search for more survivors is ongoing.

AP