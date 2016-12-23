The head of the Catholic Church in Ireland has vowed to mount ...
The PSNI have arrested a 42-year-old man ...
Taoiseach Enda Kenny has defended the Government's ...
People who lost their lives at sea this year ...
Download our app
Large crowds of South Koreans were expected to march in the streets ...
The world's last frankincense forests are ...
Gunmen on a motorbike opened fire at the ...
A Singaporean teenager whose video posts ...
TV fans will be in for a treat in the New Year.
We’ll never tire of checking out Instagram to see how everyone ...
If the rumours are true, this will spell some big changes in ...
Over £113,000 has been raised in just a matter of days for the ...
Get us a shovel, we’re going dancing.
Storm Barbara has arrived and has been battering ...
The Scandal
Would you look at their little faces.
Virgil van Dijk remains happy at Southampton but has ambitions to play at "the highest ...
West Brom goalkeeper Ben Foster has signed a new contract with the club.
We don’t all get what we want for Christmas - just ask Alan Pardew. ...
Former England full-back Kenny Sansom admits his struggle with ...
This page no longer exists on BreakingNews.ie.