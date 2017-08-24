Met Éireann is warning of strong winds and heavy rain today.
A man in his 30s has been shot dead in west ...
Download our app
Russell Brand said he has ‘very positive feelings’ ...
Atonement director Joe Wright seeks to portray the wartime leader ...
The Andy/Pat plot is getting “ridiculous” and “repetitive”, ...
Alexandra Felstead accused journalists of “twisting words”. ...
Miss Texas has won the praise of Twitter users after she condemned ...
Model Joanna Krupa has posed outside Westminster ...
See if you can spot the moment the dog strikes… ...
Never change, Aengus. Never change.
This page no longer exists on BreakingNews.ie.