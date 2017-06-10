Zlatan Ibrahimovic's latest Instagram post suggests he's not done with football just yet

When Zlatan Ibrahimovic suffered a cruciate knee-ligament injury in April, the chances of him signing a new deal at Manchester United became slimmer, and on Friday it became apparent the striker had been released by the club.

The Swede was on a one-year contract at Old Trafford with the option of a second season, but his injury means it’s unlikely Zlatan will play football again until early 2018.

However, it looks very much as though the 35-year-old is far from done with football despite all that.

A post shared by IAmZlatan (@iamzlatanibrahimovic) on Jun 9, 2017 at 2:23pm PDT

Boots on in bed? Someone buy the man some shin pads please.

Zlatan will complete his rehab from surgery on his knee at Carrington, United’s training ground, and could yet be offered a new deal – his 28 goals for the club in the 2016/17 season surpassed what people thought he would achieve in the Premier League, and he won his first European trophy last season too.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic's record for Man Utd:



46 games 🏃

28 goals ⚽️

9 assists 🅰️



The first European trophy of his career. 🏆 pic.twitter.com/gSipw908vw — Squawka Football (@Squawka) June 9, 2017

1 hat-trick

1 Zlatan Ibrahimovic



Rewatch his only treble for the club. 💪 pic.twitter.com/DCVLyzqhcP — BT Sport Football (@btsportfootball) June 9, 2017

If it does prove to be the last fans see of Zlatan at Old Trafford, it’s not just the goals they’ll remember him for – he’s an intriguing character off the pitch as well.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic will be missed by the Premier League.



But who does the man himself think is the best striker in the division? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/suaEZu0Tcn — BT Sport Football (@btsportfootball) June 9, 2017

Don’t cry because it’s over – smile because it Zlatan-ned.