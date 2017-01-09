Zlatan Ibrahimovic wins libel case over doping insinuations

Manchester United striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic has won a libel case over doping insinuations.

The Swede took his case against compatriot Ulf Karlsson - a former national athletics manager - after Karlsson, during a panel discussion in April of last year, talked about Ibrahimovic gaining weight suddenly during his time at Juventus.

And on Monday, a district court in Karlstad, Sweden agreed that Karlsson had inferred that Ibrahimovic had been using performance enhancing drugs.

The judge said: "The court's opinion is that in the context of what was said Ulf Karlsson gave the impression that Zlatan was doping during his time at (Italian club) Juventus."

Karlsson was found guilty of aggravated libel and ordered to pay a fine of 24,000 Swedish krona (€25,000).