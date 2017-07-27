Zlatan Ibrahimovic reveals he has a surprising lookalike

Zlatan Ibrahimovic has posted a picture of himself bearing a remarkable similarity to the legendary giant ape, King Kong.

King and Kong A post shared by IAmZlatan (@iamzlatanibrahimovic) on Jul 27, 2017 at 4:13am PDT

The Swedish international and former Manchester United striker uploaded the *uncanny* comparison to his Instagram profile, quickly gaining more than 825,000 likes for his effort.

The 35-year-old’s career at Old Trafford came to an abrupt end in April, after he sustained serious knee ligament damage and was rendered unable to see out his one-year contract.

But his influence in the short time he played at United was profound, scoring 28 goals and commanding great respect from team mates and fans alike.

You have Benjamin Franklin and you have me #bingorimer A post shared by IAmZlatan (@iamzlatanibrahimovic) on Jul 26, 2017 at 3:54am PDT

The post came just a day after the footballer was immortalised on a giant artwork of a 1,000 Swedish Krona bank note, prompting him to make a comparison between himself and Benjamin Franklin.

Perhaps the new photo will draw in a few more supporters from the animal world too.