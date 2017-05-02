Zlatan Ibrahimovic feeling 'stronger' after US surgery

Zlatan Ibrahimovic says he feels "stronger" following surgery in the United States of America to repair cruciate ligament damage to his knee.

The 35-year-old Sweden forward hobbled out of United's Europa League quarter-final win over Anderlecht on April 20, with his future uncertain as he faced a lengthy spell of rehabilitation.

Ibrahimovic, whose deal with United runs out at the end of the current season, posted a photo on his official Instagram account of his scarred knee post operation, with the accompanying message: "Fixed, done and stronger. Once again thank you for the support."

Fixed, done and stronger. Once again thank you for the support. We will enjoy my game togheter soon

A post shared by IAmZlatan (@iamzlatanibrahimovic) on

The veteran Swede also earlier posted on Twitter a picture of his hospital wristbands, with the same message, although that post was later deleted.

Manchester United had written on the club's official Twitter feed: "Good news from Zlatan's team that he has undergone successful knee surgery."

Ibrahimovic, who scored twice as United won the EFL Cup against Southampton at Wembley, is expected to make a full recovery and, according to his agent, had not suffered a career-ending injury.
