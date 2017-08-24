Zlatan Ibrahimovic confirms he has signed for Man Utd again with brilliant tweet

Striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic has re-signed for Manchester United on a one-year deal.

He confirmed the news on his Twitter.

The 35-year-old scored 28 goals for United during an impressive debut season before it was prematurely cut short by a knee ligament injury.

United did not offer Ibrahimovic a second year on his contract at the end of last season, but the club confirmed on Thursday that they have agreed a new deal with him.

A statement from the club read: "Manchester United is delighted to announce that Zlatan Ibrahimovic will continue his journey with the club and has signed a one-year contract. He will wear the number 10 shirt."

Ibrahimovic himself said: "I am back to finish what I started. It was always mine and the club's intention for me to stay.

"I cannot wait to get back out on that Old Trafford pitch, but I also know that I have to take my time to make sure that I am ready.

"I have been working hard and will continue to do so to make sure I am in the best possible condition for my return to the pitch."

United boss Jose Mourinho added: "We are delighted Zlatan is on the road to recovery and we are equally delighted to have his ambition and experience back with us. After his contribution last season he deserves our trust and we will be patient waiting for him to return. I have no doubt that he will be important in the second part of the season."