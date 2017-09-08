Zinedine Zidane insists whole squad have part to play at Real Madrid

Zinedine Zidane insists every member of his Real Madrid squad will have a part to play in any success this season.

Madrid welcome Levante to the Bernabeu on Saturday with both sides sat on four points following their opening two LaLiga matches.

Valencia took a point away to Madrid before the international break as Marco Asensio struck a brace for the hosts.

The 21-year-old has become a firm favourite with the fans, some of whom have turned on Gareth Bale at the start of the season.

But Zidane has said the likes of Bale and Karim Benzema will be "crucial" to Madrid's season and has backed the Welshman to deal with the boo-boys.

"No player is going to be happy if he gets jeered," he said to Real's official website when asked about Bale.

"He's fine in terms of his morale, I don't think he's as low as people say. Gareth is a key player in the squad and he's going to have a great year.

"They (Bale and Benzema) have always been crucial for us. That's not going to change. You can have your opinions and comment however you like.

"There is no such thing as an A or a B team. Every game is important for us if we want to win things, like the two trophies we won at the start of the season.

"The players, the set-up or the idea may change, but the good thing is that everyone feels important. My role is to show the squad that every member is crucial if we're going to win things."

Levante head into the game having beaten Villarreal and held Deportivo to a draw since returning to the top flight.

Now coach Juan Muniz wants his players to be motivated by the challenge of turning out at one of the most famous stadiums in the world.

"These stadiums are what should motivate you as a player but we won't just be making up the numbers," he told reporters.

"We must work hard, take our opportunities and not get distracted, because Madrid will punish us if we fail in these basics.

"Zinedine Zidane? I can simply admire and respect him...for someone who has won so much, there is no room for further opinion.

"I am happy with the start we have made to La Liga, it is a tough league full of high quality sides but I do not believe we are out of place and our start shows that."

