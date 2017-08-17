Zidane the manager has already overtaken Zidane the player’s Real Madrid trophy haul

He’s been in the job less than two years but Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane might already be putting in an order for a new trophy cabinet.

The 45-year-old Frenchman took over at the Bernabeu in January 2016 and since then has won a staggering seven trophies, including two Champions League titles and a league title.

It’s a pretty stunning haul.

Zinedine Zidane has competed in 9 competitions since becoming Real Madrid boss; he's won 7 trophies. 🏆



That's an incredible 77.7%. 😳 pic.twitter.com/XHG6osm9Py — Squawka Football (@Squawka) August 16, 2017

Furthermore, Zizou’s seven trophies at Madrid mean he has won more silverware as a manager at the club than he did as a player, having spent five years in the famous Galacticos side from 2001 to 2006.

As a Real player, Zidane won the Champions League (2001/02), La Liga (2002/03), two Spanish Supercups (2001/02, 2003/04), an Intercontinental Cup (2003) and a Uefa Supercup (2002/03), but already has seven trophies as a manager.

In his 19 months as Real Madrid manager, Zinedine Zidane has won as many titles as he has lost games (7). — Phil Kitromilides (@PhilKitro) August 16, 2017

With Real the current holders of the Champions League, which they defended last season, as well as the Spanish league title, has the balance of power in Spain shifted with Zidane’s instant success?

Casemiro/Kovacic/Isco/Asensio; young players that went from major prospect to world class under Zidane. Top coach. — MC (@mediocentroEN) August 16, 2017

With Neymar having moved to Paris St-Germain earlier in the summer, Barcelona could have a tough season ahead of them.