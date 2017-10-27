Zidane praises Real Madrid's patience after Copa Del Rey win over Fuenlabrada

Zinedine Zidane praised Real Madrid's patience after his much-changed side finally saw off spirited third-tier outfit Fuenlabrada in the Copa del Rey.

Cristiano Ronaldo, Toni Kroos and Sergio Ramos were among the star names missing for the first-leg clash at Estadio Fernando Torres and Real were made to work hard in their absence.

Zidane's second string eventually broke the home side's resistance with Marco Asensio scoring from the spot on the hour mark and Lucas Vazquez adding another penalty late on to put Real on the brink of the last 16.

"We kept a clean sheet, we had patience and we found the goal," the Real head coach was quoted as saying by Marca.

"All the players have performed well and we are all satisfied.

"Fuenlabrada are second in the league and are a good team. The first half ended 0-0 and that means that they did very well and we had to patiently find the gap."

Real's evening ended on a sour note when debutant Jesus Vallejo saw red for a late challenge on Miguel Angel Atienza.

"These things happen, it was a red card but the result wasn't affected," added Zidane.

