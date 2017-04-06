Zebo confident Rassie is staying put while O'Gara will link up with Ireland

Simon Zebo says that director of coaching Rassie Erasmus has assured the players that there is ‘nothing to worry about’ regarding the South African’s position with Munster, writes Seán McCarthy.

Erasmus has been linked to a move back home as the Springbok director of rugby and, even if he departs, Zebo doesn’t think it will affect Munster as much as people are saying.

“I can’t comment on him wanting eventually to go back to South Africa, whether that’s in 10 years’ time or two years’ time. Having said that, he knows we have heard all this speculation and all these rumours and he has assured us that we have nothing to worry about," said Zebo at the launch of Lifestyle Sports #munsterrising launch.

“He hasn’t brought the matter up with the squad, not really. The senior players group know what’s going on and things trickle down and filter down.

The organisation is in a good place, we have come on in leaps and bounds as a squad, whether he leaves or stays wouldn’t hinder us as much as is being made out. He is putting great foundations in place and the players have really bought into it and are driving it on.

“He’s a class act and one of the best coaches I’ve ever had... how he gets players up for games is incredible and something I haven’t dealt with before because his consistency in bringing the best out of people is the best I’ve ever dealt with. If you look at the run of games we’ve had and some of the wins that we shouldn’t have won, a lot of that is down to Rassie. A lot of the credit has to go to Jacques Nienaber as well. They’re both very similar men with great rugby brains and they know how to bring the best out of us,” said Zebo.

“I’m not concerned at all. Rassie is a real straight shooter. If there was anything to say, he would have said it. We have no issues over speculation we can’t control, whatever has gone on, I’m sure something was taken out of context. That’s what happens when you’re in a big job or when you are wanted for a big job.

“We are very much focused on the next few weeks we have coming up because they are going to be massive for our season."

Meanwhile, it has been confirmed Ronan O’Gara will take a role on Ireland’s extended coaching team for the summer tour to the US and Japan.

