Youthful Cork too sharp for Clare

By Michael Moynihan, Pairc Ui Rinn

Cork 0-21 Clare 1-11

Cork were too lively for visitors Clare in this entertaining Division 1A hurling clash at a freezing Pairc Ui Rinn, the 5,000-plus in attendance seeing the home side start brightly and maintain the upper hand all through.

A sluggish Clare saw their opponents jump to a 0-5 to 0-2 lead by the end of the first quarter, the visitors’ wayward shooting a recurring issue.

With Cork’s five debutants settling well, the Rebels 0-8 to 0-3 up as the game went into injury time: a wayward Cork clearance ended up with Podge Collins netting after Cork ‘keeper Anthony Nash said well from Tony Kelly, leaving it 1-3 to 0-8 at the half.

On the resumption Kelly faced Nash with a penalty, and Nash again saved well - Cork lifted the siege with a good Daniel Kearney point and were in the driving seat.

Though Kelly came into the game for Clare in the second half, Cork kept in front all through, newcomers Shane Kingston and Luke Meade impressing with their industry and accuracy, and were well worth their seven-point winning margin.

Scorers for Cork: P. Horgan (0-5, 0-4 frees); S. Kingston, A. Cadogan (0-4 each); D Kearney, L Meade (0-2 each); S Harnedy, B Cooper, D Fitzgibbon, D Brosnan (0-1 each).

Scorers for Clare: T. Kelly (0-6); P. Collins (1-1); D. Reidy (0-2 frees); A Shanagher. J Conlon 0-1 each.

CORK: A. Nash, K. Burke, C. Spillane, D. Griffin, C. Joyce, M. Ellis, M. Coleman, B. Cooper, D. Kearney, D. Fitzgibbon, S. Harnedy, S. Kingston, A. Cadogan, P. Horgan, L. Meade.

Subs: C. O’Leary for Ellis (59); R. O’Flynn for Fitzgibbon (62); L. McLoughlin and P. Haughty for Cooper and Kearney (both 68); D. Brosnan for Kingston (71).

CLARE: D. Tuohy, S. Morey, C. Dillon, J. Browne, J. Shanahan, C. Cleary, B. Bugler, S. Golden, T. Kelly ( c), J. Conlon, P. Collins, C. Malone, A. Shanagher, S. O’Donnell, D. Reidy.

Subs: J. McCarthy for Reidy (HT); D. Fitzgerald for Golden (47); A. Cunningham for Golden (61)

Referee: J. Keenan (Wicklow).