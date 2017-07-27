Young rugby fans flock to meet captain Niamh Briggs for Rugby World Cup trophy tour

Ireland Women’s Rugby captain Niamh Briggs was mobbed by young fans in Limerick earlier today as she arrived in the city by boat for the Women’s Rugby World Cup trophy tour.

The Limerick based garda and Munster fullback was escorted on the River Shannon by Limerick Marine Search and Rescue along with Nevsail kayakers as she made her way to Arthur’s Quay jetty to be officially met by Mayor of Limerick, Cllr Stephen Keary.

A crowd of young rugby fans waited anxiously to meet her waving flags as she was also met by Head Coach, Limerickman, Tom Tierney, former women's captain Fiona Coughlan and fellow squad member Nicole Cronin.

Speaking at the Limerick event, Niamh Briggs said: “It’s great to be here and see all the young kids out, the support we’ve been getting from the public is brilliant," she said.

"We’ve taken huge positives from the fact that the warm up games have sold out early and the trophy tour is a huge pick me up, especially when the days are hard and the training is long and tough.

"You’re not just doing it for yourself and for the girls, it affects a lot of other people aswell. So we’re delighted to be here in Limerick today and really appreciate those who came out to say hello.”"

Welcoming Niamh, Mayor Keary said: “Niamh is a fantastic Ambassador for the game and you only need to look at the faces of the many young girls here today who really look up to her and find her achievements truly inspirational."