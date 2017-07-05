Young fan has Wimbledon towel ripped from hands; tennis community responds brilliantly

As American tennis player Jack Sock saluted the crowd after his first round win over Chile's Christian Garin, he threw his Wimbledon towel toward a young fan in attendance.

A nice gesture and a lovely keepsake for the young supporter. That is until an older gentleman claimed ownership of it.

Jerk old man stealing a thrown towel of Jack Sock's from a kid after R1 match at #Wimbledon pic.twitter.com/9THaBBBOwQ — Mark Schultz (@risendevil) July 4, 2017

We'd be devastated.

However, as is the power of social media, the tennis community has rallied in a rather lovely way.

Sock, who retweeted a video of the incident, took to Twitter to try and find out who the fan was so he could organise a new towel be sent to him.

If anyone knows the kid that unfortunately had the towel ripped out of his hands...tweet his name at me and I'll be sure to get him one 🤙🏻 — Jack Sock (@JackSock) July 4, 2017

Since then, the US Open has got involved, saying they'd like to add to the young man's collection by sending him a US Open towel and suggesting the Australian Open and French Open follow suit.

If you find out, we'd like to send him a #USOpen towel. @AustralianOpen, @rolandgarros, maybe send one of yours as well for a Slam sweep? — US Open Tennis (@usopen) July 4, 2017

No sweat! Happy to chip in an #AusOpen towel. 🇦🇺 🎾 — #AusOpen (@AustralianOpen) July 5, 2017

Some things work out in the end. That kid is one towel away from a clean sweep.

