Young fan has Wimbledon towel ripped from hands; tennis community responds brilliantly

As American tennis player Jack Sock saluted the crowd after his first round win over Chile's Christian Garin, he threw his Wimbledon towel toward a young fan in attendance.

A nice gesture and a lovely keepsake for the young supporter. That is until an older gentleman claimed ownership of it.

We'd be devastated.

However, as is the power of social media, the tennis community has rallied in a rather lovely way.

Sock, who retweeted a video of the incident, took to Twitter to try and find out who the fan was so he could organise a new towel be sent to him.

Since then, the US Open has got involved, saying they'd like to add to the young man's collection by sending him a US Open towel and suggesting the Australian Open and French Open follow suit.

Some things work out in the end. That kid is one towel away from a clean sweep.

By Steve Neville

