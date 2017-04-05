You'll never guess who Roger Federer is playing a tennis match with

Tennis legend Roger Federer just dropped a video with a big announcement – namely who his latest playing partner is.

The video starts with a man cheering as Federer practises his game… but who is the mystery spectator?

It turns out the tennis supremo is travelling to Seattle to play a tennis match with Bill Gates!

He and Gates will pair up as doubles partners to play American star John Isner and his yet-to-be-determined celebrity partner for charity.

The fans were *absolutely loving it*.

The Match for Africa is the fourth charity tennis event for the Roger Federer Foundation.

Money raised at the April 29 event will go towards the charity which provides education for children around the world.
