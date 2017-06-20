You'll never guess who Conor McGregor is punching in a mural in his gym

If the mural in Conor McGregor’s gym is anything to go by, Floyd Mayweather could be facing a devastating knockout blow.

The UFC star tweeted a photo of himself inside a boxing ring and followers soon spotted some telling artwork on the wall behind him.

I am a filthy Irish animal. pic.twitter.com/n2dETi40b2 — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) June 20, 2017

Yes, some people seem to think that might be Mayweather that McGregor is taking a swing at.

Having that staring down at you while training is certainly one way to psych yourself up…

In another picture McGregor shared, you get a full-on view of what may or may not be Mayweather’s painted face as he takes the hit.

Tunnel vision A post shared by Conor McGregor Official (@thenotoriousmma) on Jun 19, 2017 at 7:02pm PDT

After months of speculation, it was confirmed earlier this month that McGregor and Mayweather will face each other in the ring on August 26 in Las Vegas.

If his Instagram posts are anything to by, McGregor is hard at work preparing for the bout, which will be his first ever professional boxing match.

Forty-year-old Mayweather’s boxing record reads 49-0, while McGregor became the UFC’s first dual-division champion in November last year.

(PA)

Since Mayweather retired from boxing in September 2015, he has been involved in a war of words with McGregor on social media and their bout is long-awaited for many boxing fans.

We can’t help but wonder if Mayweather has a similar mural in his gym…