‘You’d be sitting in Croke Park and inside you’d just be happy’: Hurley-maker shares love for his craft

A Waterford hurley-maker has described the feeling of happiness he gets when he sees his hurleys being used in Semple Stadium or Croke Park, writes Stephen Barry.

Peter Flanagan shared his passion for making hurleys as part of Centra’s #WeAreHurling campaign.

The Tramore native made his first hurleys for himself and his wife Patrice, a camogie player with Waterford, before deciding to make it a full-time business out of the back of his cowshed in 2006.

He has since supplied hurls to Déise legends such as Ken McGrath, Austin Gleeson and Michael ‘Brick’ Walsh and hopes to pass on the ancient tradition to his children.

“The biggest buzz for me is the fact that hurleys are made in the back of the cowshed in Knockenduff and when you see them up in Thurles or Croke Park, I get a wicked buzz off that,” said Flanagan.

“You wouldn’t be jumping up and down shouting but you’d be sitting in the stand in Thurles or Croke Park and inside you’d just be happy.

“It makes all the hard work worthwhile.”