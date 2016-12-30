You won't see a better volley this week than Kevin Stewart's peach at Liverpool training

In years gone by, a goal like this would have been lost to the world, regaled only as a story presumed to be an exaggeration – thanks to modern technology however, Kevin Stewart’s Liverpool training goal is available for all to see.

The 23-year-old midfielder joined Liverpool in 2014, and has spent time at Swindon, Cheltenham and Burton on loan since then. We think the Reds might want to keep him after this effort however.

When bae comes to watch training...😂⚽️ A video posted by Kevin Stewart (@kevstewart93) on Dec 29, 2016 at 12:13pm PST

Some tricky chest control, a touch to bring it down, one to lob the ball over his head, one to tee up the shot and a final touch to guide it into the net from 20 yards or so. Not bad.

Of course, training is a far more relaxed environment, but if Stewart can recreate that goal in the Premier League, then his is a name you might want to remember.