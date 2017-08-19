You need to see this Nabil Fekir halfway line goal against Bordeaux

French Ligue 1 player Nabil Fekir has arguably scored the goal of the season with an incredible shot.

Within the opening 10 minutes of the Olympique Lyonnais’ match up against Bordeaux at the Groupama Stadium on Saturday, Fekir shot from the halfway line.

What looked like a hopeful punt soon became an epic goal. As the ball arched upwards, the defence were left flat-footed and goalkeeper Benoit Costil was flummoxed as, on its return to the ground, the ball sailed past him and into the goal.

August 19th, 2017: Nabil Fekir wins the goal of the season 💥



Someone will have to do something outrageous to top this halfway line strike. pic.twitter.com/IUpEf1YJzr — BT Sport Football (@btsportfootball) August 19, 2017

Not only did he score an absolute worldie, he did it using his weaker foot. Unsurprisingly, the wonder goal was a hit with fans, who took to Twitter to share their delight.

European goal of the season already at @ol from Nabil Fekir? What a goal against Bordeaux — Marcus Elliott (@marcuselliott) August 19, 2017

Wow wow wow. Nabil Fekir take a bow https://t.co/YwKXU9pQio — Scot Munroe (@scot_munroe) August 19, 2017

Unfortunately, this goal was only one of six in this high-scoring match. The teams finished on a 3-3 draw.