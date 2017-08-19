You need to see this Nabil Fekir halfway line goal against Bordeaux

French Ligue 1 player Nabil Fekir has arguably scored the goal of the season with an incredible shot.

Within the opening 10 minutes of the Olympique Lyonnais’ match up against Bordeaux at the Groupama Stadium on Saturday, Fekir shot from the halfway line.

What looked like a hopeful punt soon became an epic goal. As the ball arched upwards, the defence were left flat-footed and goalkeeper Benoit Costil was flummoxed as, on its return to the ground, the ball sailed past him and into the goal.

Not only did he score an absolute worldie, he did it using his weaker foot. Unsurprisingly, the wonder goal was a hit with fans, who took to Twitter to share their delight.

Unfortunately, this goal was only one of six in this high-scoring match. The teams finished on a 3-3 draw.
