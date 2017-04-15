You need to see this David Villa 52-yard wonder goal

It’s been a while since David Villa was consistently scoring goals on football’s biggest stages, but the 35-year-old has proven he’s still more than capable.

Villa left Atletico Madrid for New York in 2014, joining the newly formed New York City FC, and while the club hasn’t quite got off to the start that its owners hoped for, moments like this might help make up for that.

The World Cup winner chased down a defensive clearance and what happened next was pretty inexplicable.

Yep, that really was Villa, in his 35th year, winning a foot race and then proving that quality never leaves you.

The strike came in a 2-0 win for City over Philadelphia Union, which left Patrick Vieira’s team joint top of the MLS Eastern Conference.

We wonder if he was inspired by Tim Cahill’s goal at sister club Melbourne City?

Villa explained that he shot because there was no support and no way he was beating two defenders.

You’ve got to love his honesty – but take nothing away from that strike.

David Villa's MLS record for @NYCFC:



71 games 🏃

45 goals ⚽

11 assists 🅰️



Still got it. 😉 pic.twitter.com/MGeVp1O5ki — Squawka Football (@Squawka) April 15, 2017