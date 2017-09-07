You need to feast your eyes on the mechanics of Tottenham’s new retractable pitch…

Tottenham are playing their home games at Wembley Stadium this season, and while their form there is patchy, they’ll hope it will all be worth it when they move into their new home.

And when they do, they’ll be able to boast a particularly unique pitch situation.

That’s because the club today tweeted a fascinating video of their “world-first dividing retractable pitch” at the new ground – it’s pretty impressive stuff.

There will be a few football traditionalists who won’t be so keen on this.

The pitch, which retracts in three parts, has a separate NFL field underneath, so any American football played at the ground won’t affect the state of the football pitch.

And while it’s pretty exciting stuff for Spurs fans looking forward to seeing the finished stadium, others foresaw (somewhat humorously) a fresh problem.

You’re going to want to make sure the new pitch is properly oiled, Tottenham – not a problem any club has had before.
