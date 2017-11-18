You might see Antonio Conte with a great big bushy beard if Chelsea win the league this season

Back to Sport Home

Antonio Conte’s facial hair might act as something of a form guide for football fans this season after the Chelsea manager revealed he is trying to grow a beard.

During a press conference ahead of Chelsea’s weekend game at West Brom, the Blues manager was asked about his new facial hair, explaining that his wife had suggested it.

“I don’t know if my look is good,” said Conte. “But my wife suggests to me I try, for once, to try to stick with the beard.”

And when one journalist asked if the beard would stay as long as Chelsea continue their current winning streak of three games, Conte responded: “I hope at the end of the season to finish with a big beard!”

If the Blues manage to recreate their 13-game winning streak from the 2016/17 season, he might well need some help from L’Oreal.
KEYWORDS: Viral, Chelsea, UK, Antonio Conte, Beard, Chelsea, Video, story-enriched, composite

 

Join the conversation - comment here

House Rules for comments - FAQ - Important message for commenters


More in this section

Most Read in Sport