‘You little s***’: Phil Taylor slams Derry darts player before walking out of TV interview

Legendary darts champion Phil Taylor has launched a verbal rocket at Derry star Daryl Gurney after a run-in at the Gland Slam of Darts, writes Stephen Barry.

Taylor took offence from Gurney not pouring him a glass of water ahead of their quarter-final and vowed to “get him” for that.

In an interview with Dutch TV, The Power said he turned up the pressure from the crowd as he reeled off 12 successive legs to turn a tense 4-4 tie into a 16-4 demolition.

“The worst thing he did (was) he went on stage, poured himself a drink of water and left me out,” said Taylor.

“I thought, ‘You disrespectful little shit’. That’s my exact thoughts.

“I thought, ‘I'll get you, I'll get you for that’.”

Taylor also referred to an incident between Gurney and Simon Whitlock from January where the Derry thrower appeared to deliberately bump into Whitlock.

“The medicine tastes nice but not when it’s against you, so let him have a little taste of his own medicine. It won’t do him any harm.

“He needs to learn. Is he the future of darts? Nah, I don't think so.

“Let him go home. Let him sit down and cry a little bit because I don't give a shite to be honest with you.

“I think he needs to grow up, re-evaluate what he's doing and re-evaluate his career. He's a cracking player and if I managed him, trust me, he’d win everything.

“He’s one hell of a darts player but his attitude is wrong.”

Phil Taylor and Daryl Gurney

Gurney beat Whitlock in Dublin’s Citywest Hotel last October to secure his first PDC title at the World Grand Prix.

Taylor, meanwhile, lost his semi-final to eventual winner Michael van Gerwen who hit back at Taylor’s tricks.

“He tried a few of his tricks, what he always does,” said Van Gerwen.

“In the break, I wasn’t allowed to cheer from my own throw. I don’t know why when I finished a 74.

“What can I say? Honestly, you want to know honestly? I just walked off, had a little nip of my drink.

“He came to me, ‘You shouldn’t do this, you shouldn’t do that’.

“I just said, ‘You’re a knob’ again, that’s exactly what I said.

“Then he was annoyed at what I said and I don’t know why but something always happens in-between our games, after or before, because of the rivalry.”