You have to see Jamie Donaldson's warm-up and celebration at keeping his European Tour card

Welshman Jamie Donaldson was under pressure to keep his European Tour card at the Andalucia Valderrama Masters yesterday.

Donaldson, who secured the winning point in the 2014 Ryder Cup, was 118th on the money list before the tournament in Spain.

However, thanks to claiming fourth place on five under he climbed up to 99th to ensure his tour card for next year.

You wouldn't have thought he was under pressure from his warm-up ahead of the final round yesterday.

Nice moves.

And he needed a bit of a cooldown after getting his best result of the season.