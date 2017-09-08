You have to listen to this brilliant 'bring Sam home' Mayo All-Ireland song

The words of this new song about Mayo bringing Sam back to the west shows the passion and desire GAA fans have for their team, writes Ciara Phelan.

It has been 66 years since a Mayo team has won the All-Ireland football final and the video that accompanies the new song features clips of several games over the years.

Remember that die hard fan that jumped on the pitch and was escorted away in last year's replay against Dublin? That's in there.

The words of the song are so simple but yet convey the love of the jersey.

The chorus itself is very catchy but there are some cracking one-liners which will give you a laugh.

Singer Avril Rushe uploaded the song to Youtube.

The line "A week off work and a credit union loan" is followed by the chorus: "Nothing's fallen easy at our feet. Desire you could swim in, its so deep. We're in this together, no one goes it alone. It takes a lifetime to bring Sam home."

Have a listen to it here, and tell us if you think it beats that famous 1996 Mayo hit.

Even Liam Ó Murchú couldn't introduce it without laughing.