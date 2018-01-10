You don't have to be a cricket fan to appreciate this bit of skill ...

Catches might win matches, but cool catches win them in style, something Jofra Archer knows all about.

The Hobart Hurricanes bowler was in the middle of bowling the 15th over of a Big Bash game against Brisbane Heat, when Ben Cutting attempted to drive the ball back over Archer’s head.

Well, the bowler was having none of that.

Plucked from the air like it was nothing, the powerful drive made its way right back to the hand Archer had bowled it from.

And the celebration? Minimal.

That wicket pegged Brisbane back to 113-4, and they eventually fell short of Hobart’s total of 179 by just three runs.

With that in mind, Archer’s sumptuous catch proved a key moment. Melbourne Stars batsman Glenn Maxwell, who hit 60 off 39 deliveries on Tuesday night, was a big fan of the style.

