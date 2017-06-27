Yeovil Town used Snap Maps to announce a signing and it went down very well

Football clubs seem to be competing with one another to announce their transfers in the most social media-friendly way possible this summer, and Yeovil are one of those mixing it with the big boys.

The League Two side, who finished just above the relegation zone last season, had a transfer to announce – and they let their fans know with one of the latest technological crazes: Snap Maps.

The Snapchat feature lets users track each other’s movements on a map, and look who’s been hanging around at Huish Park…

Yes, it’s former Crystal Palace youth player Jake Gray – the 21-year-old joins the Glovers from Luton and seems pretty amused by the whole thing.

Here’s a goal-laden video to get fans going.

A couple of other high-profile clubs have used social media to their advantage when it comes to transfer announcements. Here’s Arsenal’s cryptic way of telling fans they’d signed Sead Kolasinac.

Meanwhile Liverpool produced this cheeky little video to announce Mohamed Salah had joined.

And despite the vast chasm between Liverpool, Arsenal and Yeovil, the fans reckon the Hatters are performing at a Premier League standard when it comes to Twitter.

It’s a very modern form of cupset.
