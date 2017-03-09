Xabi Alonso's retirement message was slightly spoilt by the fact everyone thought he retired months ago

In typically classy fashion, Xabi Alonso announced his retirement from football with an arty black and white picture.

Farewell beautiful Xabi!

There was just one problem – everyone thought the Bayern Munich midfielder had already announced his retirement.

Awkward.

It seems the confusion comes from the fact that German paper Bild reported back in January that Alonso was to retire at the end of the season, and that was widely covered in the press.

Alonso never said anything about it at the time though, so this slightly cryptic tweet is his first public statement on the matter.

Legend.

Expanding on the decision on the Bayern website, he added: “It wasn’t an easy decision to make, but I believe it’s the right time. I always thought it would be better to quit sooner rather than later.

“I still feel good, but I believe this is the right moment. I wanted to end my career still at the highest level, and Bayern is the highest level.”

Having started his career at local club Real Sociedad, Alonso joined Liverpool in 2004 and was an influential part of the Reds side that won an unforgettable Champions League final against AC Milan in 2005.

He also spent five years with Real Madrid before moving to Bayern.
