Xabi Alonso is set to retire; Fans pay tribute

Former Liverpool and Real Madrid midfielder Xabi Alonso is reportedly set to hang up his boots at the end of the season.

The 35-year-old is currently playing with Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich and, according to German newspaper Bild, has told bosses there he will retire in the summer.

Alonso has won a World Cup and two European Championship with Spain, in addition to a glittering club career.

Fans have paid tribute to the well-liked Spaniard, frequently lauded as one of the coolest men in football.

Many of the most fervent praise has come from Liverpool fans. Alonso spent five seasons at the club and was instrumental in their Champions League victory in 2005, scoring the equalising goal in the final before they went on to win on penalties.

