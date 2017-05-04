WWE’s Sheamus not a fan of ‘paddywhackery crap’

Ireland’s biggest star in the world of WWE, four-time world champion Sheamus, is back in his native Dublin for WWE Live at the 3Arena.

Born Stephen Farrelly, the 39-year-old from Cabra made Sheamus his stage name to play up his Irish heritage. His pale skin and red hair completed the look and helped propel him from the European wrestling circuit to being known worldwide as one of the stars of the RAW brand.

TOMORROW NIGHT! @WWE Live hits @3arenadublin for one night only! Be sure to tune into @RTERadio1 this morning as Ryan chats to @WWESheamus 🙌 pic.twitter.com/nGp8y4zknt — Aiken Promotions (@aikenpromotions) May 4, 2017

But, speaking to Ryan Tubridy on RTÉ Radio 1 this morning, he insisted he has always promoted a positive image of Ireland rather than lazy stereotypes.

“If you look at anything I’ve done over the last eight years, nothing has been hokey,” he said. “I am very proud of where I come from and where I live.

“I have avoided any negativity or any type of paddywhackery crap.”

And he is promising a memorable show at the 3Arena.

“Seeing WWE live, there’s no experience like it,” he said. “You’ve got the greatest athletes in the world in my opinion, both men and women.

“Then you’ve got the storylines, exciting matches, the fans and the chants and the jeers … it’s a real life superhero movie.”

@WWESheamus 2 biggest fans twins Ben & Sam .. haven't slept properly in days .. more excited then xmas 2see their heroes n person ...#dublin pic.twitter.com/Id6x4DWIwj — DaveR (@Sgt_DIckSwagger) May 3, 2017

Seamus is looking forward to tomorrow night’s event but admitted performing in front of a home audience adds to the pre-fight nerves.

“Maybe it’s psychological but you know you have to perform. You can’t mess up or you’ll never hear the end of it!”

