Wrong anthem plays out before Cork v Clare clash at Páirc Uí Rinn

With the players on the pitch and the crowd in the stands, Páirc Uí Rinn awaited Amhrán na bhFiann.

Unfortunately, someone got the tapes mixed up because that's not what they got.

Instead of the opening bars of the Irish anthem, the 5,000-plus crowd heard the unfamiliar Il Canto degli Italiani, which most sports fans will know as the Italian national anthem.

Someone has been left a little red-faced down in Páirc Uí Rinn, but the crowd certainly got a good chuckle out of it.

Perhaps the PA was still dreaming about Ireland's win in Rome yesterday afternoon.

The mishap didn't deter Cork, however, as their young team were too sharp for Clare on the night. They ran out winners by a scoreline of 0-21 to 1-11.