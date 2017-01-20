'Worth the entrance fee alone': 17-year-old Irish jockey performs incredible save to stay on his horse

Whether through bravery or naivety, it seems often to be the young who attempt the extraordinary in sport – and that was certainly true at Thurles Racecourse on Thursday.

Just watch the incredible acrobatics 17-year-old rider Jack Kennedy performed to keep himself falling from his horse.

After his horse Bilko seemed to fail to jump altogether, the young Kerryman seemed sure to be thrown from his saddle. However, with Bilko still at full tilt, Kennedy hung on and managed to reseat himself after a seemingly absurd amount of time horizontal on his horse.

Bystanders were – it’s fair to say – impressed.

Kennedy is something of a rising star in racing, having bagged an unlikely win at the Lexus Chase in Leopardstown last month against strong and seasoned opposition.

We’re not sure David, but with more than 100 career wins under his belt already we reckon he’s certainly one to keep watching.
