World Para Swimming and Powerlifting Championships rescheduled

The World Para Swimming and World Para Powerlifting Championships, which were postponed due to the Mexico earthquake, have been rearranged.

The International Paralympic Committee, which organises the events, announced they will both take place between November 27 and December 7.

They had originally been scheduled for September 30 to October 6 but a 7.1 magnitude quake left hundreds dead and caused major damage to buildings and infrastructure.

The IPC had consulted with Mexico City, the local organising committee and its membership before announcing the rescheduled events.

IPC president Andrew Parsons said: "After extensive dialogue, it is clear that both the local organising committee and City Mexico are eager and very passionate about rescheduling the 2017 Para Sport Festival.

"They want to show to the world that Mexico City is open and that life and business is continuing.

"At the same time, the feedback from the IPC membership is that they are keen for the championships to go ahead."

Around 1,400 athletes, officials and staff were originally set to take part in the championships. Competing nations have until October 8 to register for the rearranged events.

The IPC and Agitos Foundation, following the disaster last month, launched a global fundraising campaign to support UNICEF's humanitarian efforts in Mexico. Almost US dollars 40,000 has been raised to date.