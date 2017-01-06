World Cup winning manager reveals his reason for spending Christmas in Belfast

Legendary Brazilian manager Luiz Felipe Scolari has been pictured in various locations around Northern Ireland in recent weeks, writes Stephen Barry.

The 2002 World Cup winning manager is currently coaching in China, where he has won back-to-back leagues and an Asian Champions League title with Guangzhou Evergrande.

So from Brazil, via China, he’s come a long way to spend his Christmas holidays in Belfast.

‘Big Phil’ was spotted by a bus driver on the 212 route between Belfast and Derry, and has since been snapped drinking Guinness in a Belfast pub and at St George's Market.

We have a football legend in the bar tonight! Felipe Scolari called in for a Guinness and a bit of Belfast blues! pic.twitter.com/AR6dYWiFBL — Belfast Empire (@belfastEmpire) January 5, 2017

Just casually talking to Big Phil Scolari... The guy on the right just can't believe it! #Belfast @BelfastLive pic.twitter.com/NUNXIM6rL2 — Paul (@p_sloan) January 3, 2017

Luiz Felipe Scolari chose the number one tour company in Belfast to show him the city today. pic.twitter.com/r1bnKiWCz3 — Sightseeing Belfast (@tourbelfast) January 4, 2017

Brazilian legend Big Phil Scolari out shopping at St George's Market in Belfast. As you do ... pic.twitter.com/OEOQ1Sk9ng — Mark Simpson (@BBCMarkSimpson) January 6, 2017

The reason for his visit has now been revealed, as he told the BBC that his son, a student in Queen’s University, is on work placement in Lisburn.

From Brazil to Belfast. Why on earth is 'Big Phil' Scolari spending 15 days in N Ireland? Mystery solved ... pic.twitter.com/B5UxnjFm5u — Mark Simpson (@BBCMarkSimpson) January 6, 2017

Enjoy your stay, Phil!