World Cup winning manager reveals his reason for spending Christmas in Belfast

Legendary Brazilian manager Luiz Felipe Scolari has been pictured in various locations around Northern Ireland in recent weeks, writes Stephen Barry.

The 2002 World Cup winning manager is currently coaching in China, where he has won back-to-back leagues and an Asian Champions League title with Guangzhou Evergrande.

So from Brazil, via China, he’s come a long way to spend his Christmas holidays in Belfast.

‘Big Phil’ was spotted by a bus driver on the 212 route between Belfast and Derry, and has since been snapped drinking Guinness in a Belfast pub and at St George's Market.

The reason for his visit has now been revealed, as he told the BBC that his son, a student in Queen’s University, is on work placement in Lisburn.

Enjoy your stay, Phil!
