World collectively cringes as Martin Klizan gets a tennis ball right where it hurts

Back to Sport Home

As sports go, tennis is undoubtedly on the safer side of things. However, that’s not what Martin Klizan found at the Australian Open when opponent Stan Wawrinka smashed a ball right into a place Klizan probably would’ve preferred he didn’t.

Here is the eye-watering clip – just get a load of the power behind Wawrinka’s unfortunate shot.

Luckily, there’s no bad blood between the players. Wawrinka evidently didn’t mean to aim his smash there, and immediately jumped over the net to apologise and see if Klizan was okay.

Now, let’s have a look at that moment in slow-mo, shall we?

Some people thought it was a pretty nasty shot from Wawrinka.

Although the one saving grace for Klizan is the fact that the ball first rebounded off his racket before travelling…elsewhere.

But mostly people were just feeling his pain.

Adding insult to injury, Klizan ended up losing the match – leaving with his ego as well as his unmentionables somewhat bruised.
KEYWORDS: Australian Open, martin klizan, Stan Wawrinka, Tennis

 

Join the conversation - comment here

House Rules for comments - FAQ - Important message for commenters


More in this section

Most Read in Sport