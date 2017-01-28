Wolves beat Liverpool 2-1 scoring a goal within the first minute and Liverpool fans were embarrassed

Nobody had thought much of today’s Liverpool v Wolves game at Anfield stadium, as Liverpool were firm favourites to win in the FA Cup fourth round match.

Wolves had beaten Stoke in their last round away from home, so appeared to be on good form lately.

And today was no different, with Richard Stearman scoring their first goal in less than one minute.

It didn’t look like a great day for Liverpool…

… and things just went from bad to worse, when Wolves scored yet again during the first half, with many Liverpool fans on Twitter blaming shoddy defending.

Many couldn’t believe what they were watching, as Liverpool are a team in the Premier League and Wolves are in the Championship.

So how about the second half? Liverpool managed to sneak one goal in, but the match ended with Wolves crowned victorious with a 2-1 win. Liverpool fans decided it was time to go into hiding.

This is Wolves’ first victory at Anfield since 2010.

See you in the fifth round, lads.

