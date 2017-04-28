Wladimir Klitschko has recorded his prediction for the Anthony Joshua fight on a USB stick

In a bizarre addition to the hype for his fight against Anthony Joshua, Wladimir Klitschko has said he has recorded a prediction of the final result – and it’s on a USB stick.

On Saturday, Klitschko will face off against Joshua at Wembley Stadium for the heavyweight world title. He’ll be looking to secure a third world championship and take possession of Joshua’s IBF and the vacant WBF titles.

(Matt Dunham/AP)

Brandishing an old-school USB device, he told a press conference on Thursday: “I recorded a video last week, and the outcome of the fight.

“My prediction, so to say. This is going to be in my robe, which I’m going to wear this Saturday night, sealed.”

He added that he would not reveal what was on the USB to anyone.

It all seemed a bit odd, until Klitschko went on to explain that the only person who would have access to the video file contained within the stick would be “the person who’s going to buy this robe, and all the money will go to the Klitschko Foundation”.

( Matt Dunham/AP)

Joshua remained serene throughout the press conference, saying: “I take it seriously. April 29 is just another stepping stone towards greatness.

“Any fight’s the right fight. I’ve never shied away from any fight, any opponent. There’s no fear whatsoever that trembles through my body.

“(On Saturday night) I win. It’s not complicated. Let’s not over-think it. It’s not rocket science – it’s just a fight. Let’s strip it right back to what it is.”