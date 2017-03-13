'With Melon, we're guessing' says Ruby Walsh ahead of Cheltenham day one

Many will be expecting Ruby Walsh to hit the ground running when Cheltenham starts tomorrow.

Speaking to Irish Examiner Racing Correspondent Tommy Lyons, Walsh expects his horse Melon to be in good form going into the Supreme Novices' Hurdle.

Ruby knows there is a divide in the camp as to who will win, with some fancying Bunk Off Early, and he is aware they are guessing with Melon.

Ruby doesn't accept the questions over Melon, with the horse coming from the flat to having just one run over hurdles going into the race.

"You can read into trends too much. You can find what ya want to find in stats.

"They said a five-year-old couldn't win the Champion Chase. He did.

"Melon only has the one run but there's nothing we can do about that now. That's his experience and that's what we have to deal with."

Irish Examiner columnist Ruby Walsh said he has listened to Willie Mullins in his high praise of Melon, saying "his homework has been good".

Listen to Ruby Walsh and more on the Irish Examiner's Cheltenham Preivew podcast: