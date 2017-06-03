Wings of Eagles wins the Epsom Derby at 40-1

Wings Of Eagles, trained by Aidan O'Brien and ridden by Padraig Beggy, is the surprise winner of the Investec Derby at Epsom.

With only two behind him with three furlongs to run, the son of 2011 Derby winner Pour Moi came from the clouds to claim his Aidan O'Brien-trained stablemate Cliffs Of Moher in the dying strides.

The result had looked like going with the form book as Cliffs Of Moher just got the better of the two Frankel colts, Cracksman and Eminent, inside the final furlong.

But that was not taking into account Wings Of Eagles, the apparent Ballydoyle fifth string, who provided O'Brien with a sixth Derby winner.

Beggy, having his first ride in the race, said: "That's my first ride, but when you're riding one for Aidan you don't worry about the price, they always have a chance.

"I had a bit of bad luck in running but probably got there at the right time in the end."

