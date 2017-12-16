Win moves Racing 92 level with Pool 4 leaders Munster

Racing 92 29 Castres 7

Racing 92 kept alive their European Champions Cup quarter-final hopes by claiming a comfortable Pool Four victory over Castres in Paris.

The bonus point win moved them level on points with group leaders Munster, and was secured thanks to tries from Leone Nakarawa, Virimi Vakatawa, Dimitri Szarzewski and Louis Dupichot.

Maxime Machenaud added a penalty and two conversions, and Teddy Iribaren one conversion.

Rory Kockott converted his own try for Castres, but Racing won comfortably despite having their Argentina international wing Juan Imhoff sent off for foul play midway through the second half.