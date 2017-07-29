Wimbledon wheelchair doubles champion won while pregnant

Jordanne Whiley, a current Wimbledon wheelchair doubles champion, has announced she is expecting her first child.

The 25-year-old Paralympian was 11 weeks pregnant when she won Wimbledon with doubles partner Yui Kamiji earlier this month.

So I had a little help at Wimbledon this year.. 🤗👶🏻🤰 #13weeks #Baby ❤️ pic.twitter.com/QjStyJQu97 — Jordanne Whiley MBE (@jordannejoyce92) July 29, 2017

Whiley's partner of five years is Marc McCarroll, who is also her coach.

Whiley, a 10-time grand slam champion and two-time Paralympic bronze medallist, told The Mixed Zone: "It was planned. After Rio we decided we wanted a family.

"I thought: 'If we start trying in May I could still play Wimbledon', and it worked. But I had no idea how incredibly sick I'd be.

"I plan to come back in a year or 18 months. Obviously I'll have to see how I go. But I haven't ruled out the Tokyo Paralympics.

"I've been encouraged by seeing what Sarah Storey and Jess Ennis have achieved.

"It's definitely possible for mums to be elite sportswomen."