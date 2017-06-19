William Tupou picks up three-match ban for tip tackle

Japan will be without centre William Tupou for next Saturday’s concluding test against Ireland after picking up a three-match ban for a tip tackle on Saturday, writes John Fallon in Tokyo.

The 26-year old, who was making his debut for Japan, was cited by the match commissioner following the 50-22 win by Ireland.

The incident involved a tip tackle on Ireland’s 6’8” lock Devin Toner just before the interval.

Tupou, born in New Zealand but who grew up in Australia, plays for the Sunwolves in Japan but will now miss their next three matches.

The Irish squad had a walk-through on Monday morning in blistering heat in Tokyo and will have their first full-on training session tomorrow morning.

Former Munster coach Rob Penney will be with the Irish squad this week as Joe Schmidt’s men use his NTT club for training this week.

Schmidt is expected to select from a full hand for the final game of the season with players like Simon Zebo, Paddy Jackson, Luke McGrath, Finlay Bealham and Cian Healy all recovering from knocks or cuts suffered in the seven tries to three win over their 2019 World Cup pool opponents.