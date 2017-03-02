William Porterfield makes a century as Ireland beat UAE in Dubai

A century from captain William Porterfield and three wickets by George Dockrell helped Ireland to an 85-run victory over the United Arab Emirates in the first one-day international in Dubai.

Ireland, with Sussex batsman Ed Joyce rested following knee surgery before Christmas, were put into bat, but suffered early losses.

Paul Stirling and Andrew Balbirnie were both out for just four to Mohammad Naveed to leave Ireland at 14 for two in the fifth over.

Wicketkeeper Niall O'Brien then added 34 before Kevin O'Brien came in with 69 off 53 deliveries to back-up Warwickshire's Porterfield as they helped move the total on to 197 for four.

Gary Wilson produced a rapid 33 before he was out to Zahoor Khan, caught by Shaiman Anwar.

However, there was little further support from the lower order once Porterfield went for a 100 from 116 balls, including eight boundaries and a six, when he lost his stumps to a yorker from Khan in the 46th over at 253 for six.

Khan helped sweep up the tail to finish with six wickets for 34 runs as Ireland were all out for 270 with three deliveries left.

UAE captain Rohan Mustafa led the reply with 43 off just 29 balls before he was bowled by Andrew McBrine with the score at 66 for two.

Ireland continued to take regular wickets as the UAE, who had defeated Hong Kong and Scotland to win the desert tri-series, were restricted to 100 for five after 22 overs.

Although Ahmed Raza, batting at number eight, offered a late rally with 45, victory was never really within reach as Ireland closed out the innings at 185 in the 42 over.

Dockrell took three for 27 from his 10 overs while McBrine and Peter Chase both picked up two wickets.

The two-match series will conclude at the ICC Academy ground on Sunday.