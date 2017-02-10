Will tennis balls be the key to Anthony Joshua beating Wladimir Klitschko?

Anthony Joshua’s bout with Wladimir Klitschko will undoubtedly be the toughest test of his professional career so far.

The two fighters are set to meet in front of 90,000 fans at Wembley stadium on April 29 and preparations for the IBF heavyweight contest are well under way.

AJ has taken up an interesting form of training with Nike’s “master trainer” Jamie Reynolds, presumably to work on speed.

The champ is having to remain highly focused and coordinated throughout the exercise as well as light on his feet – attributes that can definitely make a difference in the ring against someone with a jab as persistent as Klitschko.

No doubt there’s plenty of more traditional training being done in the Joshua camp but this kind of variety can surely only be a good thing.

Meanwhile, Joshua has also been trying his hand at a bit of table tennis against world No.19-ranked disabled player Billy Shilton and proved he could have a future in that sport, too…

just had a knock with the champ @anthonyfjoshua after training today!💪🏼 pic.twitter.com/dfqDqzSucF — Billy Shilton (@billyshiltstt) February 9, 2017

Is there anything he can’t do?